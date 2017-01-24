Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Are Expecting Their First Child

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are going to be parents. The Orange Is the New Black actress and For Hell or High Water star are expecting their first child together, People reports. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out together in NYC back in July 2016, and they got engaged three months later. Over the weekend, the two stepped out together at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Laura’s new film, The Hero. Congrats to the happy couple!

42931234

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Laura-Prepon-Ben-Foster-Expecting-First-Child-43044001

Share

More Celebrity News: