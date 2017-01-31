Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Ad Is Just 1 of a Million Reasons to Watch the Game

Lady Gaga has been giving us a reason to watch the Super Bowl since 2016, when she performed the National Anthem, and this year’s she’s following it up with the even bigger gig of the Halftime Show. But you can also see her during the other fun part of the Super Bowl: the ads. Gaga is starring in a special spot for Tiffany & Co., and unlike most other commercials, this one is an intimate short film featuring a vulnerable side of the superstar. We have a sneak peek of Gaga’s spot now, so check it out before her big show.

