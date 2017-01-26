Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Somehow Make a Conversation About Breast Pumps Romantic

Will there ever come a day when Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard aren’t adorable? We highly doubt it, and their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday only further proves it. Once the longtime couple revealed their hilarious crush on Riz Ahmed, they discussed their upcoming movie together, Chips. To play the unlikable trophy wife of Dax’s character, Kristen explained that she didn’t use a breast pump for an entire day while breastfeeding their youngest daughter, Delta, to make her boobs look way bigger than usual. She joked that the ordeal was her “version of Christian Bale losing 125 pounds or something,” and then couldn’t help but plant a quick kiss on her husband (because even a conversation about breast pumps is romantic for them, OK?).

42961230

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Dax-Shepard-Kristen-Bell-Talking-About-Chips-Jan-2017-43058056

Share

More Celebrity News: