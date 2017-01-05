Khloé Kardashian Reveals She’s in Love, Is the Happiest She’s Been in Years

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Khloé Kardashian has had a rough couple of years (and that’s putting it lightly). The reality TV star has endured a public breakup with ex-husband Lamar Odom, the many rumors of his infidelity and drug use during their marriage, her struggles to move on, and Lamar’s nearly fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel, which left him in a coma. After standing by Lamar’s side throughout his ordeal and helping nurse him back to health, Khloé says she finally feels like she’s come out on the other side of a very long, dark tunnel. The star took to her website on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the drama she and her famous family have endured and what she wants her 2017 to look like.

“At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years,” she wrote. “It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember. I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the new year.” Khloé, who has been dating NBA player Tristan Thompson since September 2016, also gave her man a sweet shout-out, writing, “I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time. People aren’t wrong for putting all of their personal business out there, but I’ve learned from my mistakes and don’t need to do that anymore.”

She concluded by saying that while she loves sharing things with her fans, she’s going to be a bit more protective of certain parts of her life going forward. “Recently, I’ve pulled away a little. So much tough sh*t has gone down in my family over the past year that I’ve removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what’s important in my life. I think being able to share my life in a way, while still keeping so many great memories for myself, is a sign of maturity and evolution. So going into 2017, I wish you all a happy, peaceful year and hope that you live your life the way you want to!”

