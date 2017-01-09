Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Continue the Fun at a Golden Globes Afterparty

After flaunting their romance at the Golden Globe Awards, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys let loose at FOX and FX’s afterparty in Beverly Hills on Sunday. The couple flashed sweet smiles for photographers and stuck by each other’s side upon their arrival. Keri and Matthew were one of the many couples at the ceremony tonight. While their show, The Americans, didn’t take home any awards, they still looked like they had a whole lot of fun.

42962286

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Keri-Russell-Matthew-Rhys-2017-Golden-Globes-Afterparty-42966379

Share

More Celebrity News: