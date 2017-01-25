Katherine Heigl Reveals Her First Reaction to Realizing She Was Pregnant: “Oh Sh*t”

In late December, Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley welcomed their son, Joshua Jr., and now the happy couple is opening up about their new addition for the first time. In an interview with People magazine, the Doubt star confirmed that little Joshua is settling right in on their ranch in Utah, especially when it comes to his two older sisters, Naleigh, 8, (whom they adopted from South Korea in 2009), and Adalaide, 4 (who joined the family three years later from Louisiana). “This little boy is going to have all these girls fawning over him. We’re at the point where we’re really obsessed with him!” she said. “With a newborn, you’re forced to be still . . . and you have this beautiful reason to do that.”

The 38-year-old actress, who tied the knot with the 36-year-old musician in 2007, also revealed that she and her husband weren’t exactly expecting their 7-lb.-15-oz. bundle of joy. “It was a surprise! I knew I wanted to expand our family, I knew I wanted to have more children,” she told the magazine. “I just didn’t know how we were going to go about that.” She cites being “one of those people who really thinks, I have to schedule, I have to plan this out” as the reason she was so taken aback by the pregnancy at first. “I’ll be totally honest, my first reaction was ‘Oh sh*t,’” she said. “But now we have a new normal, and I have to give myself a break in order to get used to it.”

Will Joshua, Naleigh, and Adalaide be getting another sibling anytime soon? “I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption,” she continued. “I also have been thinking a lot about fostering. It’s all up in the air. And I’m okay with that!” With a new baby, a new show, and a new blog, it looks like Katherine definitely has her hands full.

