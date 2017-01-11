Kate Middleton Opens Up About the Struggles of Parenting While Meeting With Young Mothers

Kate Middleton is officially back in action. After spending the holidays with Prince William and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 35 on Jan. 9, resumed her royal duties on Wednesday when she visited the Anna Freud Centre in London. Wearing a belted blue coat and matching shoes, Kate was all smiles as she met with attendees at the Early Years Parenting Unit, which offers programs for parents with personality disorders and their children. During her stay, she also opened up about the struggles of being a mom with a few of the women. “Parenting is tough,” she said. “And with the history and all the things and the experiences you’ve all witnessed, to do that on top of your own anxieties, and the lack of support you also received as mothers . . . I find it extraordinary how you’ve managed actually. So really well done.” See more pictures from her appearance below.

