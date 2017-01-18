Kate Hudson Makes It Through Vigorous Toddlerogrophy Without Even Breaking a Sweat

Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to take a dance class from a group of kids, and we’re thinking it should really become a mainstream trend. The actress stopped by The Late Late Show on Tuesday, where she learned some new moves during a segment called “Toddlerogrophy.” Kate and host James Corden slipped into some fab athletic gear as they did some interpretive dance moves to Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.” Not only does the mother of two look completely at ease as she interacts with the adorable kids, but her moves (and abs) are pretty impressive. It’s not like we expected anything less, though.

