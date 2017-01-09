Justin Timberlake Has the Most Hilarious Reaction to Hearing That Jessica Biel Is Pregnant

What do you get when you team Jessica Biel up with Ellen DeGeneres? A very shocked Justin Timberlake, that’s what. The morning after giggling her way down the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jessica stopped by Ellen’s show, where the talk-show host wasted no time in stealing her phone and giving Justin a call. Ellen tried to convince the Trolls actor that he and Jessica were expecting a new baby, but he didn’t take the bait. “I can’t wait to find out whose it is!” he joked, after revealing that he was in the middle of whipping up a snack for their adorable son, Silas. The couple — who always look like they’re having a blast together — clearly have one hilarious bond.

