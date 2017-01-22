Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music “Wack” Amid Selena Gomez Relationship Rumors

In case you were wondering, Justin Bieber is not a fan of The Weeknd. TMZ caught up with the “Sorry” singer as he was leaving Delilah in West Hollywood on Friday night and asked him if he listens to the fellow Canadian‘s music. Before the photographer could even finish his question, Justin replied, “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song! That sh*t’s is wack.”

While Justin may not listen to The Weeknd’s music, his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, certainly does. Last week, the star was seen listening to The Weeknd’s Starboy album outside of a church in LA just days after she and The Weeknd were caught kissing outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant. The Weeknd also recently debuted his new video for “Party Monster,” in which he says, “like Selena, ass shaped like Selena,” and many fans are wondering whether he had been crushing on Selena prior to their late-night rendezvous. We guess only time will tell if these two are the real deal.

42986294, 42231459

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Justin-Bieber-Talks-About-Weeknd-Jan-2017-43033281

Share

More Celebrity News: