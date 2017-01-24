Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s Daughter Is All Grown Up at Sundance

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow have one of the cutest families in Hollywood, and on Monday, the brood showed off their close bond at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT. Judd was on hand to celebrate his new film The Big Sick and had the support of his wife and 14-year-old daughter, Iris. The trio flashed sweet smiles for the cameras, and at one point, Leslie and Judd stepped back to oblige photographers with some solo shots of their daughter, who could not look more like her mom if she tried. Sadly, their 19-year-old daughter, Maude, was not in attendance, but she did share a selfie with her dad on Instagram a few days ago.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Leslie-Mann-Family-Sundance-Film-Festival-Jan-2017-43044526

