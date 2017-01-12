Jennifer Aniston Stuns at a High-Profile Event After Skipping the Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston skipped the Golden Globes on Sunday, but she made up for it by stepping out for Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards in LA on Tuesday. Jennifer was her usual bubbly self as she presented her close friend, hairstylist Chris McMillan, with the icon award and mingled with senior fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi and editor in chief Anne Fulenwider. The event also brought out Jessica Alba, Cindy Crawford, and Kylie Jenner. Unfortunately, Jennifer’s husband, Justin Theroux, was not in attendance, but we did spot him partying it up at HBO’s Golden Globes afterparty over the weekend.

