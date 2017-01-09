Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hits the Golden Globes With His Longtime Love, Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is now straight-up terrifying as Negan on The Walking Dead, but in real life, he cleans up like you wouldn’t believe. The actor hit the Golden Globe Awards this year as a presenter, and he brought a lovely date — his longtime partner, Hilarie Burton. Burton, who has her own dedicated fan base from being on vintage drama One Tree Hill, looked stunning as she held on to her sexy man’s arm. Hey, it’s always a better time when Jeffrey puts down the baseball bat.

42936574

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jeffrey-Dean-Morgan-Hilarie-Burton-2017-Golden-Globes-42962507

Share

More Celebrity News: