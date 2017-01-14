Jeff Goldblum Is Going to Be a Dad Again

Jeff Goldblum is expanding his family! The 64-year-old actor and his 33-year-old wife, dancer Emilie Livingston, are expecting their second child together. Emilie announced the exciting news in a now-private Instagram snap of herself posing on top of a barrel, writing, “Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April.” Jeff and Emilie tied the knot back in November 2014 and are already parents to 1-year-old son Charlie Ocean. We last caught a glimpse of Emilie’s baby bump during the family’s trip to Hawaii in December.

42931234

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jeff-Goldblum-His-Wife-Expecting-Second-Child-43001422

Share

More Celebrity News: