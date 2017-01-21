Jason Momoa Confirms That “If Anyone F*cks” With His Children, They’ll Be Sorry

A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jun 28, 2016 at 11:55pm PDT

Jason Momoa has dazzled us with his huge muscles and handsome face for years now, but one of the things that makes him so sexy is his unconditional love for his family. The actor and his wife, Lisa Bonet, are parents to 8-year-old Nakoa-Wolf and 9-year-old Lola, and Jason is also stepdad to Zoë Kravitz, Lisa’s daughter with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. In addition to sharing sweet family moments on Instagram, Jason recently opened up about being a father during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While most people would assume that nobody in their right mind would do anything to make Jason mad as a dad (and, you know, as a large human man), he confirmed that he is very aware when it comes to his kids. “All I’m pretty protective about is my children, and if anyone f*cks with my children — I’m sure most people can understand that,” he said. “I can really care less about myself, I just want to always stay papa to them. They don’t see that version of me and I like that — I like being able to keep it so I’m just papa bear.” His kids are definitely in good hands.

