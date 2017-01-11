Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance in Over a Year

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa proved that they still know how to work a red carpet when they stepped out for the LA premiere of Live by Night on Monday. The couple — who is going on 10 years of marriage — was the epitome of cool as they held hands and allowed photographers to snap their photos. Lisa and Jason’s night out marks the first time the pair has hit a red carpet together in over a year. The last time these two strutted their stuff was at the InStyle Awards back in October 2015. Oh, how we’ve missed them.

42871464, 41280852

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jason-Momoa-Lisa-Bonet-Live-Night-LA-Premiere-2017-42975827

Share

More Celebrity News: