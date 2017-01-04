James Corden Reveals That George Michael Helped Him Come Up With Carpool Karaoke

Many celebrities were affected by the death of George Michael on Christmas Day, including James Corden. During The Late Late Show on Tuesday, the host opened up about one of his favorite memories with the singer back in 2011. James revealed that after they chatted for an hour on the phone in the middle of the night, George agreed to do a sketch for Comic Relief, a large U.K. charity, on Red Nose Day, which included the two of them singing his biggest hits in the car together. Sound familiar? “It was the first time I’d ever sung in a car with anybody,” James added. “It’s become quite a big part of my life now, and he really inspired it.” Who knew that that one sketch would eventually turn into the viral Carpool Karaoke videos we know and love today? See the rest of James’s sweet tribute above.

