Jada Pinkett Smith Looks Flawless While Hitting the Beach With Her Kids in Hawaii

Jada Pinkett Smith recently jetted off to Hawaii to enjoy a tropical vacation with her family, but while the blue water and palm trees are nice and all, we can’t stop staring at her rockin’ body. The 45-year-old looked stunning when she was spotted soaking up the sun with her daughter, Willow, on Wednesday. The Gotham actress went for a run in the sand in a white bikini and cowgirl hat before hitting the waves on a surfboard. Later that day, she changed into a neon orange bikini and matching cover-up pants, which instantly made us think of the amazing vibe in her husband Will Smith’s 1997 music video for “Miami.” This family vacation also isn’t the only time Jada nearly killed us with her toned physique. In December 2015, she enjoyed another getaway to Hawaii with Will and their two kids.

42813153, 42603417, 41790879

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jada-Pinkett-Smith-Bikini-Pictures-Hawaii-January-2017-42984862

Share

More Celebrity News: