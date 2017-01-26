If We Had a Rose For Every Time Ali Fedotowsky’s Daughter Was Cute, We’d Fill the Bachelor Mansion

Ali Fedotowsky got her first taste of the spotlight in 2010 when she tried to win Jake Pavelka’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelor. Audiences quickly fell in love with her cute and bubbly personality, so when she left the show to keep her job (smart girl), she was an easy choice to be the next Bachelorette. She ended her quest for love by getting engaged to Roberto Martinez during the finale in 2010, but the couple sadly split in November 2011. She then began dating radio and TV host Kevin Manno in 2013, and since then, the happy couple have gotten engaged and welcomed their adorable daughter, Molly, in July 2016. Ali frequently shares the cutest photos of her family on Instagram, and if you don’t want to pinch Molly’s cheeks after scrolling through them all, you’re made of stone.

41452915

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Cute-Pictures-Ali-Fedotowsky-Daughter-43049187

Share

More Celebrity News: