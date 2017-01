Stuntwoman-turned-Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff had her sights set on the 2004 Olympics, but missed the pole vaulting trials by an inch and a half. Instead of letting her defeat destroy her, Jessie used her skills to create a whole new career for herself and is inspiring young girls in the process.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jessie-Graff-Talks-Ninja-Warrior-Video-43047680

