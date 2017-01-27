Holland Taylor’s Quotes About “Wonderful Love” Sarah Paulson Are Just Delightful
We just can’t get enough of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. The pair, who began dating at the end of 2015, have shared so many sweet moments in their first year together. When they’re not stepping out for cute dates or giving each other shout-outs on stage and on social media, they’re gushing about each other in interviews. On Thursday’s episode of Radio Andy’s Sandyland broadcast with host Sandra Bernhard, Holland opened up about how much Sarah’s love has changed her life. “I must say it has to be part of what has to be the most wonderful thing in my life, is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship which makes everything else makes sense,” she said. “I’m the luckiest person in the world. I can’t talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.” Since Sarah once said Holland was “the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen” when recalling the first time they met, we have a hunch she feels the exact same way.
42595726
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Holland-Taylor-Quotes-About-Sarah-Paulson-January-2017-43062171