Hilary Duff on Coparenting With Ex Mike Comrie: “I Wouldn’t Choose Anyone Else”

Hilary Duff is a single woman again, and it sounds like she’s loving it. After breaking up with her trainer, Jason Walsh, in December, the Younger actress is focusing on her family and career. Hilary stuns on the February cover of Cosmopolitan, and in her accompanying interview, she opens up about dating, coparenting her 4-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and why she’s looking forward to turning 30 this year. See her best quotes below.

On her ex-husband Mike Comrie: “Mike’s amazing . . . We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”On finding love and dating: “I’ve never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to . . . I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”On turning 30 this year: “I think I’m a pretty confident person. I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that.”

37231412

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Hilary-Duff-Cosmopolitan-February-Issue-2017-42940750

Share

More Celebrity News: