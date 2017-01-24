Halsey Leads by Example and Donates $100K to Planned Parenthood

Halsey is a woman of her word. On Saturday, the singer made a pledge on Twitter to match the number of retweets she received with a donation to Planned Parenthood. “In the next 5 hours each RT = $1 donation by me to @PPact. Please read & share on why PP is important for all women. @CecileRichards,” she wrote. The following day, Halsey confirmed that she donated $100,000 to the organization in a follow-up tweet.

In my last tweet I pledged to donate 1$ for every RT up to $100k to @PPact & you guys hit it! $100,000! Thank you for sharing and supporting

— h (@halsey) January 22, 2017

in the next 5 hours each RT = $1 donation by me to @PPact. Please read & share on why PP is important for all women. @CecileRichards pic.twitter.com/PEfwIecZ1N

— h (@halsey) January 21, 2017

Halsey was one of the many stars who helped make history over the weekend by showing her support at the Women’s March on Washington. In addition to hitting the streets, she documented her experience on Instagram, like many other celebrities, sharing a powerful photo from the event, writing, “History has its eyes on you.”

43034085

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Halsey-Planned-Parenthood-Donation-January-2017-43044865

Share

More Celebrity News: