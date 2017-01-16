Good Luck Watching Michelle Obama Write Thank-You Notes Without Crying

We’re used to seeing Jimmy Fallon write thank-you notes on The Tonight Show, but on Wednesday, the late-night host decided to switch things up and had Michelle Obama join in on the fun. The duo took turns penning personalized notes; Jimmy thanked the first lady for “bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘the right to bear arms,’” while Michelle gave Barack a sweet shout-out, calling him a “silver fox.” All we know is it certainly won’t be the same without the Obama family.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Michelle-Obama-Writes-Thank-You-Notes-Tonight-Show-2017-42988246

