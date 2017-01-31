Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington Says His First Time Was Nothing Like Jon Snow’s

Kit Harington is getting personal. In a recent interview with Elle, the Game of Thrones star opened up about losing his virginity. Unlike his character, Jon Snow, Kit says his first time “was a little less left-field than in a cave,” adding, “It was a typical sort of teenage thing at a party. I was probably too young.” When asked if he was 13 years old when it happened, he responded, “No, but you’re not far off. I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you’re young and decide to get the monkey off your back.” Of course, Kit isn’t the first star to kiss and tell. Katy Perry, Lena Dunham, and George Clooney have all gotten pretty candid about losing their virginity.

