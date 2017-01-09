Following Jenna Bush, Michael Keaton Has His Own “Hidden Fences” Flub at the Golden Globes

Unreal RT @THR: #GoldenGlobes: Michael Keaton calls ‘Hidden Figures’ #HiddenFences on stage https://t.co/hH4JOtppWR pic.twitter.com/THdbdW1bmf

Apparently Jenna Bush wasn’t the only person at the 2017 Golden Globes who got the scientific biopic Hidden Figures, starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, mixed up with another recent film, Fences, starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. While presenting the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture at the 74th ceremony, Keaton mistakenly called out Octavia Spencer for her work in “Hidden Fences.” The gaffe was instantly picked up by commentators on social media, who noticed that it seemed to be a recurring mistake throughout the night. Watch the awkward moment as it unfolded in the video above.

