Flip Through the Most Precious Royal Baby Book

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana made her grand debut on May 2, 2015, and the little one has already received lots of attention despite being just shy of 2 years old. Although she slept through her big entrance into the world, her first photos were still adorable. Be it her, three adorable Dutch sisters, Monaco’s Prince Albert in Grace Kelly’s arms, or newborn Princess Amalia of Luxembourg, these blue-blooded babes have posed for many precious portraits. Flip through our royal baby book now.

37428674, 35060543

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Royals-Babies-30725480

Share

More Celebrity News: