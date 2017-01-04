Fergie Flaunts Her MILF Body on the Beach in Hawaii

Fergie and Josh Duhamel made a superhot pair as they hit the beach in Hawaii last week. Josh showed off his buff shirtless body, taking a dip in the water and tossing around a football with friends, while the “M.I.L.F $” singer looked equally amazing in a purple bikini and colorful top as she held on to a cold drink. The tropical getaway came just before Fergie headed to NYC to perform during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which has been steadily making headlines thanks to an awkward stage moment from Mariah Carey. Scroll through to see Fergie and Josh on the beach, then check out their recent Christmas card and an adorable video of their 3-year-old son Axl dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

35003826

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Fergie-Josh-Duhamel-Beach-Hawaii-January-2017-42929994

Share

More Celebrity News: