Felicia Day Gives Birth to a Baby Girl!

A photo posted by Felicia Day (@feliciaday) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

Felicia Day is a mom! Just a few weeks after the Supernatural actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram, she confirmed the arrival of her baby girl on Twitter on Monday. “Oh yeah Calliope Maeve has hit the world,” she wrote alongside an adorable photo of her little one’s tiny feet. “Currently wearing a onesie that says ‘Bard in Training.’ #LessThanThree.” Felicia also commented on her daughter’s unique name, tweeting that it’s in honor of Calliope being the muse of epic poetry and Maeve being a fairy warrior queen. The star is notoriously private about her personal life, so there currently isn’t any information about whom (if anyone!) she welcomed her daughter with. Either way, we think she’s already well on her way to being an adorable mom.

Oh yeah Calliope Maeve has hit the world. Currently wearing a onesie that says “Bard in Training.” #LessThanThree pic.twitter.com/FB2X9BFYXq

— Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 30, 2017

42931234

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Felicia-Day-Welcomes-Daughter-January-2017-43078718

Share

More Celebrity News: