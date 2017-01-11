Even Malia Obama Can’t Hold Back Tears During Barack’s Farewell Address
In case you somehow missed it, President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech after eight years in office in Chicago on Tuesday. While his shout-out to wife Michelle was sweet enough, things got even cuter when cameras panned to his 18-year-old daughter, Malia, who was crying in the audience. “Of all that I have done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad,” Barack said while addressing his daughters. Sadly, 15-year-old Sasha did not attend, as she was in Washington DC studying for a school exam. Oh, how we’re going to miss the Obama family.
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Michelle-Malia-Obama-Crying-Farewell-Speech-2017-42981856