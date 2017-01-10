Eva Mendes Responds to Ryan Gosling’s Heartfelt Golden Globes Tribute — Well, Sort Of

Eva Mendes didn’t attend Sunday’s Golden Globes with Ryan Gosling, but she certainly tuned in. Following Ryan’s big night at the ceremony, Eva subtly seemed to respond to his heartfelt tribute to her and her late brother on Instagram on Monday. Along with a snap of Janelle Monáe, Eva wrote, “Obviously this wasn’t my favorite moment of the night….But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful ❤ #goldenglobes.” While Eva didn’t directly address Ryan’s tribute, we can only assume the “favorite moment” she referred to was his speech.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Eva-Mendes-Instagram-Photo-About-Ryan-Gosling-Jan-2017-42975072

