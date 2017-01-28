Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s Under-the-Radar Romance, in Pictures

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together for nearly six years and have a habit of keeping their relationship extremely private. While it’s unclear exactly when these two started dating, the couple was first linked back in September 2011 when they were spotted enjoying a magical date at Disneyland. Since then, Eva and Ryan have shared a handful of sweet moments, starred in a movie together, and welcomed their two kids, daughters Esmeralda and Amada. Most recently, Ryan dedicated his award to “sweetheart” Eva at the Golden Globes. Here’s hoping Eva accompanies Ryan to the Oscars on Feb. 26.

