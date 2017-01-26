Emma Stone’s Ryan Gosling Impression Is Truly a Sight to Behold

Award season queen Emma Stone is currently riding high on the excitement surrounding her Oscar nomination for La La Land, but she took some time out of her busy schedule for a quick Q&A video with The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to showing off her best impression of perpetual costar Ryan Gosling, Emma also revealed her favorite pizza topping, her first concert, and her embarrassing first experience in Hollywood (belting out “B*tch” on the reality search competition In Search of The Partridge Family). As always, Emma makes every word out of her mouth charming (even “f*ck,” as you’ll see if you watch above!).

