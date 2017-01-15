Emma Stone Talks About That One Time She Had a “Meltdown” While Filming With Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling may be garnering attention for their celestial dance moves in La La Land, but Emma wasn’t always the graceful dancer she is today. While promoting the film overseas, Emma and Ryan stopped by The Graham Norton Show, where the actress revealed that their Dirty Dancing lift in Crazy, Stupid, Love didn’t initially go as smoothly as they hoped. “I had an internalized phobia about being lifted six feet in the air and it all went horribly wrong,” she explained. Emma then admitted that she had a “full meltdown,” to which Ryan added, “I’ve never had this experience, but I can only imagine if a possum fell out of a tree, landed on my head, and tried to scratch my eyes out, it would be something similar!” Could these two be any cuter? Watch the scene in question below.

42932023, 42969235

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Emma-Stone-Ryan-Gosling-Graham-Norton-Show-Jan-2017-43001093

Share

More Celebrity News: