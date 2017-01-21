Emma Roberts Wishes Evan Peters a Happy Birthday With a Cute Story

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Evan Peters turned the big 3-0 on Friday, and nobody was more excited about his big day than his fiancée, Emma Roberts. The Scream Queens actress gave her man a shout-out on Instagram with an adorable photo of them together in Rome. “Happy Birthday to the guy who gave me a piggy back ride from the Colosseum to our hotel because my feet hurt,” she wrote. “Happy 30th my love ❤️.” The couple, who has had an on-again, off-again romance since 2012, reportedly became engaged again in November (they called their first one off in June 2015). Since then, the two have stepped out for a handful of sweet outings together, including a PDA-filled shopping spree in December. Emma has also been showing off her new engagement ring from Evan in recent weeks.

