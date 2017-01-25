Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Go Casual For a Lunch Outing in LA

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters kept things casual while grabbing lunch at Porto Villa in Beverly Hills on Tuesday afternoon. The couple, who recently got engaged for the second time, steered clear of any PDA this time around but chatted with each other while walking back to their car. In addition to rekindling their romance, Evan rang in his 30th birthday last week. In honor of the special milestone, Emma gave her man a shout-out on Instagram with a cute photo of them together in Rome. “Happy Birthday to the guy who gave me a piggy back ride from the Colosseum to our hotel because my feet hurt,” she wrote. Could these two be any cuter?

42583692

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Emma-Roberts-Evan-Peters-Out-LA-January-2017-43051897

Share

More Celebrity News: