Ellen Pompeo Is “Boy Crazy” About Her Newborn Son in Sweet Instagram Video

Ellen Pompeo is ringing in 2017 with one irresistible little bundle of joy. On Sunday, the Grey’s Anatomy star shared a sweet video on Instagram, in which she sways along to some music while cradling the newest addition to the family, Eli. “Boy Crazy . . . Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year,” the actress wrote. Eli marks the third member of Ellen’s family with husband Chris Ivery, coming after Stella, who was born in 2009, and Sienna, who came via surrogate in 2014. Here’s to one of hopefully many sweet snaps in the year to come!

