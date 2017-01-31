Ellen DeGeneres Uses Finding Dory to Completely Destroy Trump’s Immigration Ban
Ellen DeGeneres usually refrains from political commentary on her show, but on Tuesday, she made an exception when she brought up Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban. Instead of directly voicing her disdain for the executive order like many other celebrities have already done, she decided to explain the plot of her Disney Pixar film, Finding Dory. Not only does she manage to bring light and laughter to a difficult situation, as she always does, but she also perfectly parallels the movie’s various aquatic creatures to American citizens. “They help [Dory] even though they’re completely different colors,” she said. “Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need — you help them.”
