Ellen DeGeneres Tapes Jamie Dornan to a Bed, Tries to Seduce Him With Office Supplies

Jamie Dornan is gearing up for the highly anticipated Valentine’s Day release of Fifty Shades Darker, and to get him in the mood, Ellen DeGeneres decided to test out her seducing skills in the bedroom. During the handsome star‘s appearance on her show on Tuesday, the two acted out a scene from the trilogy’s bonus movie, Fifty Shades Darkest. In the skit, Jamie and Ellen play Staples employees who share an instant attraction when they see each other in the store. Ellen then brings a bag of office supplies home with her to try to seduce Jamie. In addition to taping him to the bed, she also busts out a pencil sharpener that makes him freak out. Honestly, you just have to watch the whole thing for any of it to make sense.

