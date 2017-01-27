Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” Suddenly Sounds Sexier When You Watch This Dance Routine

Ed Sheeran released his single “Shape of You” earlier this month, and while we love the song a lot, “let’s dance to this” was not exactly a thought that crossed our minds — until now. Choreographer Kyle Hanagami shared a video to YouTube recently showing a group of dancers performing an upbeat, sexy routine to the song, and it might change the way you listen to it from now on. Watch the video above now, then see the video for Ed’s other new song, “Castle on the Hill.”

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kyle-Hanagami-Dance-Video-Ed-Sheeran-Shape-You-43067315

