Drop Everything and Watch This ’90s Video of Kate and Pippa Middleton as Bridesmaids

Before Kate Middleton was Prince William’s wife and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate was a normal girl living a normal life. Back in 1991, she and her sister, Pippa, served as the cutest bridesmaids at their uncle Gary Goldsmith’s wedding. On Monday, E! released a video showing the two girls wearing pink poufy dresses and flower crowns, and the footage is almost too much. Fast-forward a few years, and Pippa is serving as maid of honor at Kate’s 2011 wedding to Prince William. With Pippa’s big day around the corner, perhaps it’s time to dust off those dresses?

