Drew Barrymore, John Legend, and More Stars Show Support For the Women’s March on Washington

President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Friday, and celebrities across the world are using their star power to support the Women’s March on Washington. Victoria Beckham uploaded a photo of her and daughter Harper hugging on Instagram, writing, “Proud to support women everywhere today,” and John Legend hit the streets of Park City, UT. Chelsea Handler, Jessica Chastain, and Drew Barrymore were all front and center at the event, as were Amy Schumer and Debra Messing. While it’s unclear if Beyoncé will show up, she did officially endorse the Women’s March on her personal Facebook page earlier this week. Keep reading to see how other stars are showing their support.

43027914, 42685194

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrity-Women-March-Instagram-Pictures-January-2017-43032978

Share

More Celebrity News: