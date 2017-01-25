Don’t Worry, Ellen DeGeneres Isn’t Happy About Finding Dory’s Oscar Snub Either

The 2017 Oscar nominations have officially been released, and Ellen DeGeneres is here to give you the highlights. During her show on Wednesday, the host hilariously poked fun at this year’s nominees by providing some witty commentary with her audience. Not only did she call out Meryl Streep’s 20th nomination, but she also compared La La Land to Titanic and addressed the diversity among this year’s best picture contenders. “This year they ranged from sad all the way to extremely depressing,” she joked. Of course, one of the best parts had to be when she addressed Finding Dory’s snub for best animated picture. Catch all of her best jokes in the video above.

