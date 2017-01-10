Don Cheadle Channels Diddy While Singing “Mo Money Mo Problems” on Lip Sync Battle

Don Cheadle is the latest celebrity to take the Lip Sync Battle stage, and it looks like he absolutely crushes it. In a short clip from his Jan. 12 episode against Wanda Sykes, which will air on Spike at 10 p.m. EST, the House of Lies actor works the stage in a metallic jumpsuit while singing Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems.” In addition to Chrissy Teigen laughing out loud at his animated antics, LL Cool J also can’t hide his amazement at Don’s performance. While he didn’t do the splits like Laverne Cox or enter the red room of pain from Fifty Shades of Grey like Regina Hall, Don definitely still holds his own.

