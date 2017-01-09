Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar Shared the Cutest Moment on Stage at the 2017 Golden Globes

Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar introduce a clip from @LionMovie, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/V17ztQmaAA

All eyes were on Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar at this year’s Golden Globes as the adorable duo took to the stage to introduce a clip from their 2016 drama, Lion, which received four nominations, including one for best motion picture drama. “We’re proud of our four nominations tonight,” Dev said before picking up the adorable 8-year-old Sunny for his chance to speak. “This is our movie, Lion!” the young actor declared into the microphone. Watch the cute moment as it happened on stage above.

