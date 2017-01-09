Derek and Julianne Hough Let Their Hair Down at a Golden Globes Afterparty

sDerek and Julianne Hough brought their sweet sibling bond to the annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills on Sunday. The duo shared a few laughs and had fun posing together on the red carpet. Also in attendance were Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, and Julianne’s BFF, Nina Dobrev. Derek and Julianne’s fun outing comes two weeks after they spent the holidays skiing in their home state of Utah.

