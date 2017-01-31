Denzel Washington and Wife Pauletta Have Too Many Sweet Moments to Count

Denzel and Pauletta Washington have one of the longest relationships in Hollywood. With nearly 34 years of marriage under their belts and four kids together, they’ve managed to withstand the test of time. In addition to building a family, Denzel and Pauletta have both become stars in their own rights. Denzel is best known for his roles in Malcolm X, Training Day, and Flight, while Pauletta starred in Wilma and Beloved and was honored with BET’s humanitarian award in 2005. Today, we’re celebrating their epic love story by taking a look back at their cutest moments together.

