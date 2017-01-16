Dax Shepard Praises Kristen Bell For Sticking by His Side: “Thanks For Being an Optimist, Honey”
At this point it should come as no surprise that nearly everything Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell do ends up being adorable, but Dax’s latest Instagram photo still had us swooning. The Chips actor posted a sweet throwback photo on Sunday featuring the couple long before they tied the knot in 2013, and the caption thanks Kristen for sticking by his side through everything. “9 years ago. And unfortunately that bottom lip isn’t from injections, it’s Skoal,” he wrote. “That’s right, I landed @kristenanniebell while in the throes of a nasty dip habit. Thanks for being an optimist, honey.” Dax and Kristen have always been candid about how his addictions factored into their relationship and recently celebrated the important milestone of Dax being sober for 12 years.
