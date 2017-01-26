Dax Shepard Played Kristen Bell’s Wingman So She Could Flirt With Riz Ahmed

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have celebrity crushes just like everyone else, and the adorable couple was happy to reveal the famous object of their affections to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. After hilariously discussing Kristen’s plunging neckline at the Golden Globes, the Bad Moms actress revealed that she almost lost it when she bumped into The Night Of star Riz Ahmed at the award show, who she finds “irresistible.” Luckily Dax was happy to play her wing man. “I said to him ‘Hey, my wife has a crush on you, I’d like to introduce you to her,” Dax explained, before Kristen took over. “I walked up, and just out of my mouth came, ‘I find you very attractive,’” she joked. “He was like, ‘Is this a trick, or is something on the table?’” Here’s hoping they cast Riz in their next music video.

