Colin Mochrie’s Unconditional Love For His Transgender Daughter Will Warm Your Heart

This week, comedian and former Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Colin Mochrie proudly shared the love and pride he feels for his transgender daughter, Kinley. The pair sat down with Entertainment Tonight to speak about the journey; Colin shed a bit of insight on his loving tweet about Kinley’s grandparents, saying, “That day, there just seemed to be a lot of negativity.” Kinley, on the other hand, explained her process for selecting a new name and offered tender advice to those struggling with gender identity out there. “Gender is self-determined. You are the only person who gets to make that call,” she said. “There will be doubt. There will be days where you struggle. But just know that all that matters is how you feel, how you perceive yourself, and how you know yourself. That’s all that really matters. Screw the rest.”

